Dark Winds season 2 episode 5 spoilers: The last before finale

As we try to get ourselves prepared to see Dark Winds season 2 episode 5 on AMC and AMC+, there are several things worth noting.

So, where do we start? Well, a natural place could be just noting where things currently stand as we do inch closer and closer now to the finale. Can you believe that there are only two episodes left? From one vantage point, it is totally nuts! Yet, at the same exact time this show really does a good job of telling these tight, compact stories. It makes it easier to dive in and dive out of them.

If you want to get a few more details all about what’s coming in this particular episode (titled “Black Hole Sun” — nice reference), go ahead and check out the full Dark Winds season 2 episode 5 synopsis below:

With his suspect in custody, Leaphorn races against the clock to get a confession while Chee goes under cover at the cult that ties their investigations together; Manuelito counsels a teenager who is nervous about the draft.

For Leaphorn, we’re sure that he will do whatever he can in order to ensure such a confession is secured. However, we have also seen enough of this series already to realize that this sort of thing is often easier said than done. It can be really hard to get one of these confessions, and one misstep could unravel just about everything. We know already just how precarious a case this has been for Leaphorn and how personal a lot of it feels.

As for some of the other storylines you’re going to see here, we know that the Manuelito one in particular is important for further painting an exact picture of the era. That is something that a lot of the second season has tried to do — that, plus the subject matter and the setting, allow the series to stand out more from the pack.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Dark Winds season 2 episode 5?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are other updates coming in due time.

(Photo: AMC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







