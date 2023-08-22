Mayfair Witches season 2: A new update on filming

What is happening at present when it comes to Mayfair Witches season 2 over on AMC? We know there are a ton of questions at this point.

After all, think of it this way: The first season of the Alexandra Daddario series ended several months ago and since that time, there has not been all that much said when it comes to the future. Of course, it goes without saying that we want more episodes — how can you not? It really just comes down at this point to when the opportunity is going to arrive for us to see some of them.

Well, to the surprise of no one, production on the next batch of episodes has been delayed due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes according to a report from TVLine. So what can we say at the moment? It goes a little something like this. The cast and crew would most likely want nothing more than to be back on set working on this show with some other people that they love. However, there are some things in the way, and we just have to hope for some sort of resolution here in the future.

We already know that another Anne Rice series in Interview with the Vampire is slated to come out at some point next year and for the time being, this is when we are banking on getting a chance to see more of Mayfair Witches, at well. It probably be a little bit later in the year than the other show and honestly, that’s fine. We are happy to be patient, at least so long as it does end up producing some rather great results at the end of the day.

Let’s hope for more fascinating characters — but also a far deeper dive into this mythology.

