Mayfair Witches season 2 premiere date: The likely months

As so many of you at this point know, Mayfair Witches season 2 is coming to AMC down the road — it’s mostly a matter of waiting for it.

So how long of a wait are we looking at here? We can dive more into that, plus also look more at what some of the general plans are for the story…

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube now for more Interview with the Vampire videos!

Let us begin by noting this: We’re probably at least ten months away from Alexandra Daddario and the rest of the cast coming back. The fair assumption to make right now is that season 2 will start shooting at some point later this year, and the most likely months for a premiere are January, February, and March 2024. AMC as a network does not like to do really long hiatuses and because there are only eight episodes here, that should make the turnaround a little bit easier.

For anyone wondering as to how the story is going to progress forward, the producers are planning to stay faithful to the Anne Rice source material as much as possible. In a new interview now with Variety, here is some of what executive producer Esta Spalding had to say:

It is about fully immersing in that second book and drawing out the richness. It is about the aftermath of what you see in our finale. There are new characters and it has been about figuring out who they are and soaking it all up. We will have eight episodes again, so it is about fitting it all into those episodes.

It should be clear to a lot of people out there at this point that the writers have a really difficult task ahead of them. How else would you describe fitting in all of the story that is present in the next part of the story?

What are you most excited to see at the moment as we prepare for a Mayfair Witches season 2 at AMC?

Be sure to let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back to ensure you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: AMC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







