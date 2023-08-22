And Just Like That renewed for season 3 ahead of finale

If you are excited to see more of And Just Like That over at Max, let’s just say that we come bearing great news! Today, the folks at the streaming service officially confirmed that they are bringing the Sex and the City follow-up back for more.

Are we shocked by this? In one way, hardly. Just consider the fact for a moment that this is an extremely popular franchise with a specific audience that we do think they very much enjoy having. Our only concern was really whether or not the cast and crew continued to want to do it. We have seen Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte especially for so many years, and we would understand if everyone wanted to move on to do some other things over time.

In a statement today, Max’s head of original content Sarah Aubrey had the following to say about the series coming back:

“We raise our cosmos to [showrunner] Michael Patrick King and his magnificent team of writers, producers, cast and crew who continue to charm us, 25 years later, with dynamic friendships and engaging stories … We cannot wait for audiences to see where season three will take our favorite New Yorkers.”

Of course, here is now your reminder that there is no immediate sense as to when another season is going to premiere. Remember that there are so many factors at play here that all need to be considered! Take, for starters, the fact that the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes remain ongoing. Also, the simple fact that there was a long break between season 1 and season 2, and that was before you even threw some of the strikes into the mix.

(Photo: Max.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

