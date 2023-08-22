The Bear season 3: How many episodes should we get?

As we prepare to see The Bear season 3 at some point down the road, why not chat a little bit more about episode count?

First things first, the thing we should note here is pretty simple: We want however much of Carmy’s world that the producers are willing to give us! The first season ran for just eight episodes, but we did see things stretched out a little bit longer for season 2 with 10. Which direction could the show go moving forward?

Obviously, nothing is altogether confirmed at the moment, especially given that The Bear season 3 is not even technically confirmed. Do we believe it’s eventually coming? Sure, but we are not quite there as of yet. After the renewal is ordered we’re probably going to get news on episode count shortly after, and we do tend to think that ten is what makes the most sense here.

Just think about it like this: If you are FX and Hulu, you probably want to get as much of this show as soon as you possibly can. Why wouldn’t you? It’s one of the best things on TV right now; yet, you also don’t want to get more just for the sake of getting more. You want to balance things out here and get whatever makes the most sense for the story itself. This is why we think they will ultimately fall back on the creative team for that decision. Since they cannot create until the WGA strike is over, this may be why there is no renewal as of yet.

For now, feel comfortable that you will have a chance to see more; just don’t be stunned if the process takes some time to get to the point where we are getting all the details.

How many episodes do you think we should get for The Bear season 3, no matter when it arrives?

