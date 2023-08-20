The Bear season 3 premiere date hopes: Is 2024 likely?

Is there a good chance at the moment that we’ll see The Bear season 3 at some point when we get to 2024? We obviously want that to happen, as does most likely the vast majority of viewers under the sun.

Unfortunately, this is (of course) where we remind you that there is no guarantee that we will actually get to see this happen. At the moment, the only thing that we can hope for is that the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes end soon, and with a resolution that allows them to get what they are asking for. After this happens, we think that more work in earnest can be done on the Jeremy Allen White series.

Now, we suppose we should remind everyone out there that technically, there is no official renewal for a season 3 as of yet, even if it does feel somewhat like a foregone conclusion. Given this show’s viewership and amazing critical acclaim, FX and Hulu would be out of their minds to not bring this back. It is mostly a matter of getting that announcement and figuring out a timeline.

Given that The Bear does not have a lengthy shooting schedule and its stories are fairly small, we don’t think it will be too tough for season 3 to arrive in 2024 even with the strikes. Of course, it would be hard to anticipate it anywhere near as early on in the year as season 2, but we are okay to be patient for a little while on that subject.

The only thing that could hold it back

That is pretty simple: In the event that the cast and creative team have some other projects they are taking on first. Remember here that so many of them are now rising stars, and that is going to lead to a ton of other opportunities.

When do you think we are going to be seeing The Bear season 3 premiere?

(Photo: FX.)

