The Bear season 3: Co-showrunner talks more on Carmy, Sydney

Where are things going to go for Carmy and Sydney moving into The Bear season 3? This is absolutely something we are curious about, mostly because of the picture that has been painted of them through the first two seasons. Then, beyond that, you also have what the internet wants from them — namely, for them to get together.

Now, we don’t want to speak unilaterally here, as there are a lot of people (ourselves included) that like the idea that these two have not gone there. Great platonic relationships between men and women on TV are rare, and we appreciate having this one. We haven’t seen anything further yet and while nothing is guaranteed, we have a good feeling they will stray from that direction moving forward, as well.

Want to learn a little bit more on what the powers-that-be are thinking? Well, speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, here is some of what co-showrunner Joanna Calo had to say on the subject:

It really surprised me. And I will say, at one point, very early on, I was like, “Maybe they do hook up.” And Chris was like, “No!” (Laughs.) And he was totally right, but I think what I was getting at was that these relationships are complicated. I’ve heard people use the term “work wife” ­— there are relationships in our lives that have all different meanings, and we sometimes really rush to characterize everything very cleanly and there’s something beautiful about acknowledging how messy our lives really are and just how enmeshed so many of our relationships are.

With all of this said…

It is important to remember that The Bear technically does not have a season 3 renewal yet, and we may be waiting a while for the story to be mapped out due to the WGA strike. Yet, we tend to think that the writers are going to be committed to telling some different stories here — and continuing to make this venture into Chicago’s culinary world different from what else is out there.

