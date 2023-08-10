The Bear season 3: Ayo Edebiri on Sydney, Carmy theories

As we move forward into The Bear season 3, is there something more that could happen when it comes to Carmy and Sydney?

Well, let’s just say this for a moment — there are always people out there who are going to ‘ship characters together. It happens almost constantly, so we can’t be shocked that people are going to be doing it all over again here. Of course, for us personally, we do think that there is still something great that comes with watching characters have a platonic connection. Isn’t that just as valuable in a lot of instances?

Well, speaking to The Hollywood Reporter prior to the start of the SAG-AFTRA strike, Ayo Edebiri (who plays Sydney) confirmed that she and Jeremy Allen White don’t spend a lot of time thinking about whether or not there is some romantic connection between the two:

It’s really not our thought process when we’re making the show.

Does this make a lot of sense? Absolutely, mostly because there are a million different things happening with these two characters at almost all times. We wouldn’t be altogether shocked at all if The Bear never really goes here, and we don’t really think that they should.

For now, let’s just cross our fingers and hope that we get some sort of official news on a renewal before too long. Why wouldn’t we want that at this point? We tend to think that the strikes are the only reason that we have not heard anything as of yet. The critical reception is through the roof, and we get the sense that viewers are more eager than ever to see what’s coming up next.

