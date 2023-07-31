The Bear season 3: Will renewal news come in August?

Are we going to be getting news on The Bear season 3 over the course of August? Make no mistake, we absolutely want it! Honestly, it has been rather strange that we haven’t gotten it so far. The Jeremy Allen White series has been nothing short of a runaway hit for Hulu, and that is without even measuring just what sort of recognition it is going to at the Emmys.

(For those unaware, that show has been pushed back until January, which means that it may take until 2024 to see the first season honored. Season 2 will be eligible for the following year.)

Honestly, the weird situation with season 3 is that Hulu likely knows it’s coming back. The same goes for FX. There’s just no announcement.

What’s going on? Well, we tend to think that this is tied almost exclusively to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes; basically, trying to announce something more at the best possible time. Because there is this work stoppage right now, we tend to think that all parties realize that there is no obvious reason to rush an announcement along. There will be time to hand something out down the road and with that in mind, we can afford to be patient here to a certain degree.

Let’s just put it this way — since work on the next season can’t happen until writers and actors are paid what they deserve, why announce something at this point? Given the way that the show films, there is a chance the third season airs in 2024 even if we have to wait for a few more months to see the strikes end.

(Photo: Hulu.)

