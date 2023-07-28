The Bear season 3: Another reason renewal is likely coming

We know that in some ways it’s crazy to think that an official renewal has not been announced as of yet for The Bear season 3. After all, consider the massive success of season 2! The reception to it has been, at least in some ways, even better than season 1. We’re still rather shocked that Hulu / FX went with a binge model for it as opposed to a weekly rollout.

Then again, they may have decided to do this for headlines like what we are about to report within this particular piece. According to a new report from Deadline, the Jeremy Allen White series managed to top 1 billion total minutes streamed in the week following the season 2 premiere. This and The Handmaid’s Tale are the only Hulu originals to ever pass this mark in a single week. That makes this a definite lock for us getting more. (If The Bear did release weekly, it probably would not have met this mark within a single week.)

The only reason why we haven’t seen a renewal as of yet, at least from our vantage point, is the WGA strike. Because there is no mechanism to write more stories at the moment, there is also no real reason for anything to be rushed along here. We’ll have a chance to see a renewal in due time, and we almost wonder if there’s going to be a push to order a potential season 3 and season 4 at the same exact time. Can’t you see the argument for that already?

After all, it goes a little something like this: You want to give the team as much creative runway as possible to think far ahead. We do also think, crazy as it may seem, there is probably a move already to ensure that the team has an endgame figured out.

Is The Bear a show that could run for six seasons, or will it end far before that? Because we’re in an era where shows have smaller and smaller runs, anything feels possible.

(Photo: FX.)

