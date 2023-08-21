Justified: City Primeval season 1 episode 7: Behind the scenes…

Tomorrow night on Justified: City Primeval season 1 episode 7, you have to assume a lot of stuff is hitting the fan. How can you not? Just consider all the chaos we are set up to see at this point, given that Raylan Givens seems as desperate as ever to take down Clement Mansell.

As for whether or not he’s going to be able to, that’s an entirely different story. One of the things that we’ve seen already is that this guy, despite whatever is going on around him, has a real knack for getting himself out of tight binds. Of course, some of that is due to the book and how compromised he’s managed to make most of the local police in Detroit.

We would of course love to say a few more things about the next new episode, but we don’t want to give away too much. Isn’t a big part of enjoying Justified: City Primeval the element of surprise? With that in mind, we’ve got something new to share in a behind-the-scenes look at what makes this series stand out — and the work that went into crafting this world.

If you head over to the link here, you can see a new video courtesy of the network that really allows us to see more of a comprehensive peek into this world and some of the main players, courtesy of the cast and crew. You also get to hear from Timothy Olyphant and others the attention to detial that went into fleshing out this show’s version of Detroit. They did want it to feel organic and realistic to the world we’ve come to know from the original series; however, at the same time there needs to be an evolution here. That is essential to make it feel like you’re not watching the same thing all over again.

What do you most want to see moving into Justified: City Primeval season 1 episode 7 tomorrow night?

Do you think Raylan will be able to stop Clement at all? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back around to get some other updates.

