Justified: City Primeval season 1 episode 7 promo: The big battle

Next week on Justified: City Primeval season 1 episode 7, is everything going to be hitting the fan for Raylan Givens?

Well, here is what we can say at the moment — entering this next episode titled “The Smoking Gun,” we know that Timothy Olyphant’s character is frustrated. All things considered, how can he not be? He thought he had Clement Mansell right where he wanted him and yet, somehow, he still found a way to escape! We can’t even begin to figure out just how infuriating that must be. Oh, and to make matters worse, Sweety is also dead.

So did the promo for episode 7 give a whole lot away? Not exactly, but it certainly alludes to the fact that a huge showdown between Raylan and Clement is incoming and there is so much more story that needs to be told between these two men. For starters, Raylan needs to figure out who is leaking information to Clement (we wonder about Maureen) and from there, he then has to figure out the right way to stop him. It should be pretty darn clear at this point that doing this is not going to be altogether easy.

We would love to sit here and say that by the end of this episode, everything is going to be coming up Raylan. But how can we be confident about that? It is pretty darn hard when you consider that there is still one other episode coming up on the other side. We do think that episode 8 will at least tie together the City Primeval story, but isn’t there a huge chance that we could get some other tease on Raylan’s future? We can’t rule that out.

What do you think we’re going to be seeing on Justified: City Primeval season 1 episode 7 when it airs next week?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

