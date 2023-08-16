Justified: City Primeval season 1 episode 7: Last before finale

There are a handful of different things worth saying entering Justified: City Primeval season 1 episode 7 over on FX. With that, where do we start?

Well, the best natural place, at least for now, has to be noting just how significant and important this particular story is! It is the penultimate one of the season, and this could be where Raylan Givens really goes at Clement Mansell like never before. The title is “The Smoking Gun,” and that alone tends to suggest that he finally has the evidence in his arsenal that he needs in order to take a proper shot. We imagine him utilizing the knowledge he has, plus also what transpired with Sweety at the end of episode 6. All of this, in one way or another, should play a pretty key role.

We should note that FX is being pretty darn cryptic as to what is coming up here; the Justified: City Primeval season 1 episode 7 synopsis is only a few words.

Raylan and Mansell show down.

Do you really need more than this? Well, at the end of the day, we’d argue “not so much.” The main point of this story is to get people excited and at this point, it does feel like “mission accomplished.” We are absolutely stoked to see these two butt heads, but does anyone else think that Raylan is actually going to catch him for good when there is another episode after the fact? this is where things do start to get a little bit tricky.

Granted, even if Clement is behind bars, we know that there is a lot of other stuff to clean up within the streets of Detroit. That has been clear with the corruption from the very beginning.

