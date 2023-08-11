Justified: City Primeval season 1: Timothy Olyphant on co-star

We are a significant ways into Justified: City Primeval at this point and with that, we have a good sense of the key players. Raylan Givens of course remains the hero at the center of the tale, and then on the other side we have one Clement Mansell.

On the surface, there is an understandable amount of hatred that exists between both parties … not that we think that this is a surprise to much of anyone out there. However, doesn’t it look like any of that animosity exists behind the scenes with Timothy Olyphant and Boyd Holbrook.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess TV on YouTube for more JUSTIFIED: CITY PRIMEVAL videos!

In a video over here, you can see Timothy’s fellow co-star and daughter Vivian ask her dad about the relationship the two have. His response sitting next to Boyd is funny, and you can see that the two have a lot of respect for one another. We do give Holbrook a ton of credit for taking this role by the horns, mostly because this is not an altogether easy role for anyone to take on at the end of the day. There are so many different challenges that do come along with it! He has to follow in the footsteps of one Walton Goggins as Boyd, and we know already that this is not a remotely easy thing to do when you consider the massive size of his fan base.

We know that moving forward on the series, one of the biggest challenges Raylan faces is that Clement has a such a stranglehold on a lot of resources and people around Detroit. Is there a way to break through that, and make sure that Mansell actually gets stopped before he corrupts things even worse? We sure hope so!

Related – Get some more news entering the next new episode

What do you think about Timothy Olyphant and Boyd Holbrook’s performances on Justified: City Primeval so far?

Go ahead and let us know below! After you do just that, come back to get some other updates.

(Photo: FX.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







