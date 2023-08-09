Justified: City Primeval season 1 episode 6 promo: Staging a trap?

As we do get prepared to see Justified: City Primeval season 1 episode 6 on FX, does Raylan have a plan in the works?

If you have been watching the show from the very beginning, then you at the very least know some of what he’s trying to do at this point: Stop Clement Mansell at all costs. Of course, doing that is not altogether easy when you consider all the variables at play here. Some of the local police are corrupt, Carolyn has been rather against the idea of helping, and we know that in general, Clement has dirt on almost anyone in the city. He has basically created a path of mutually-assured destruction and we will have to see, moving forward, what the end results of this are.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess TV on YouTube for more JUSTIFIED: CITY PRIMEVAL videos!

Now, what does the promo for episode 6 give away? Well, it does feel like Timothy Olyphant’s character has some more big plans to try and take down Mansell, and will probably be doing more or less whatever he can in order to ensure that he gets what he wants. We would advise you to be prepared for a lot of chaos as we see a plan start to come together — it could involve getting Mansell out in the open, a place in which he won’t be able to fall back on some of what he was able to hide behind at various points in the past.

Is this really going to be where he ends up behind bars?

We are sure that at some point, you are going to see Raylan do everything within his power to ensure that he gets what he wants. However, we don’t think that it’s going to be easy … especially when there are three more installments left overall.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Justified: City Primeval, including other details all about the next installment

What do you think we’re going to be seeing across Justified: City Primeval season 1 episode 6?

Sound off now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back — there are some more updates coming, and we don’t want you missing those.

(Photo: FX.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







