Justified: City Primeval season 1 episode 6: Bad news, Raylan?

As we do get prepared for Justified: City Primeval season 1 episode 6 on PBS sooner rather than later, there are a few different things worth thinking about.

So, where do we start? Well, a great place may be by saying that somehow, there are only three episodes left and we are absolutely stunned by that. How is everything going to be wrapped up at this point? One of the things that Raylan is starting to realize coming out of episode 5 is just how merciless and corrupt a lot of these people are, and it does make him wonder further what justice really is. Are these people who would put Clement Mansell down without a worry, if they were able to? The only reason he may still be out there is quite simple: Because he’s got dirt on just about everyone. We know how powerful that book is…

Season 1 episode 6 carries with it the title of “Adios” and while the synopsis below doesn’t give a ton away, we like to think that it helps to set the stage:

A botched kerfuffle sends Raylan’s pursuit of Mansell into chaos. Written by Taylor Elmore and V.J. Boyd. Directed by Sylvain White.

Well, that doesn’t so so great, now does it? If nothing else, it’s a reminder of just how hard things are going to be for Timothy Olyphant’s character, and how really, there is no guarantee that he’ll be successful. One of the biggest problems that he is running into, at least for right now, is that there are not a ton of people out there super willing to help him. Everyone knows that Clement is dangerous; yet, nobody really wants to mess with him!

What do you think we are going to see moving into Justified: City Primeval season 1 episode 6?

Be sure to let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back to get some further updates.

