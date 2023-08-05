Justified: City Primeval video: Timothy Olyphant on Raylan’s hat

Since we have a few days to go still until the next Justified: City Primeval episode airs on FX, why not have a chat about Raylan’s hat? It is certainly one of the most iconic parts of the original show, and as it turns out, there is a fun anecdote associated with it.

If you head over to the link here, you can see a new video (recorded prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike) featuring Timothy Olyphant alongside Boyd Holbrook and Vivian Olyphant, who played Willa across the first few episodes. The main focus of this one is pretty simple, but also rather funny: Is Tim going to take with him the iconic hat?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess TV on YouTube for more JUSTIFIED: CITY PRIMEVAL videos!

As a response to the question from his daughter, Olyphant makes a surprising admission here in that he never actually took home a Raylan hat from the original show, which led to a lot of questions from people about where he kept them. He claims that maybe he’ll do something a little different for Justified: City Primeval, and it makes sense. For starters, that hat above is really cool. Also, it makes some sense that he would keep parts of this character with him. This is a guy who’s had a large number of credits over the years, but at the same time, will likely be known as Raylan above all else.

While this video may not give you much in the way of scoop all about what’s next on the show, we don’t really think that this is the real point of it. Rather, it is just to keep you both excited and intrigued for wherever the show ends up taking us. We have already reached the halfway point in the story, and there will be some other great stuff coming here in due time.

Related – Want to learn some other news entering the next Justified: City Primeval episode?

What have you thought about Justified: City Primeval to date?

Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some additional updates.

(Photo: FX.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







