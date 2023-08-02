Justified: City Primeval season 1 episode 5: Carolyn & Raylan…

We had a feeling that there was at least a spark between Carolyn and Raylan on Justified: City Primeval … so where has it led? Let’s just say that moving forward, the two are going to be so much closer than they ever have before.

At the very start of the promo for season 1 episode 5, you can see the two waking up after a night together. Isn’t it pretty darn clear now that this complicates things? Well, both yes and no.

The truth here is that both Raylan and Carolyn both seem like the sort of people who know how to compartmentalize. They can each do their jobs without also jeopardizing what they do away from it. We do think there is obvious chemistry there, but Raylan could also be looking more towards a way to infiltrate Clement’s mind. Carolyn does have access to that. Carolyn, all the while, may be acting in a way to ensure that she doesn’t have to deal with more complications because of her client. There is a chance that both of them are trying to play each other to little effect.

The problem, after all, for Timothy Olyphant’s character this whole series is that no matter where he turns, stopping Mansell is almost impossible. He’s got too many people wrapped around his finger, and almost every single person is in some way corrupt. Seeing if he can potentially infiltrate this and figure things out is one of the elements about this show moving forward that could prove interesting.

After all, remember that we are already at the halfway point — and yes, that is a crazy thing to think about.

(Photo: FX.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

