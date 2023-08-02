Justified: City Primeval season 1 episode 5: Past and present

Next week on FX, you are going to see Justified: City Primeval season 1 episode 5 arrive — what drama is going to come with that?

First and foremost, we should go ahead and state here that we are at the halfway point in the season and that’s a pretty strong indicator that things are about to heat up. If there is one prevailing criticism you can offer here, it’s that the show spent a little too long getting Willa our of the picture and because of that, they will have to speed up a few other things now.

Want to get some other insight about where things are going to be going from here on out? Then go ahead and check out the full Justified: City Primeval season 1 episode 5 synopsis below:

Carolyn’s past becomes Raylan’s present. Mansell puts a plan into action. Written by Eisa Davis and Chris Provenzano. Directed by Kevin Rodney Sullivan.

Clement’s plan is the one that we have to be the most worried about right now just because of one simple question: Who out there is ready to stop him? Is there anyone at all who is going to be properly equipped in order to do this? We know just how dangerous a person he has proven to be — he’s unpredictable but in a way, he also has some methodical characteristics. Take, for example, his ability to go through and gather information that makes him hard to be arrested. He’s a keeper of secrets and blackmail; if he goes down, there’s a good chance that he takes a lot of other people down with him.

This is where we do pose a big question when it comes to Raylan — can he get anyone to jump over to his side? Is he going to find any help in the midst of all of this?

