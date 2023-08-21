The Bachelorette finale spoilers: Charity’s tearful final rose

In just a matter of hours on ABC, you’re going to have a chance to see The Bachelorette finale. So what are we going to see?

Well, we don’t think that it’s going to come as some sort of big-time shock at this point that there is going to be some sort of emotional, tear-jerking final rose ceremony at the end of the two-hour, “standard” portion of the final episode for Charity Lawson. Just think about it. In the latest promo for what’s ahead (watch here) she actually admits to being in love with three different guys in Dotun, Joey, and Aaron. We haven’t seen her admit to this in front of Aaron, but it does help to explain more as to why he is still around, and also how indecisive she may be at this point.

Do we think it may be frustrating to some of these guys that they don’t know if they are the one or not? Absolutely, but we tend to think that this is pretty commonplace for this show. If you are around at this point, then absolutely you know what you signed up for. There is going to be heartbreak at the end of it, and some of the remaining men just have to figure out if they are going to bounce back — and also what said bounce-back could potentially look like at the end of the day.

For Joey, we tend to think that it is going to be a chance to become the next Bachelor. This is, of course, provided that he doesn’t get chosen at the end here! At the moment, it just seems that Dotun is far and away the favorite to get the proposal, and it really doesn’t matter just what sort of story that the producers try to sell here at the end of the day.

Related – Get a new premiere date now for The Golden Bachelor!

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Bachelorette finale on ABC tonight?

Let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

(Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







