The Bachelor season 28 premiere date hopes at ABC

Following the big finale for The Bachelorette tonight, when are we going to be seeing The Bachelor season 28 premiere at ABC?

Well, the first thing that you should note here is that regardless of the lead, there is a pretty traditional format to what the network likes to do here. They kick off the new season in January, and then roll out most of the episodes through the late winter or early spring.

This time around, you can argue that the series may be more important than ever. While we would love to say that ABC’s scripted lineup will be over in January, who can say anything for sure at this particular moment? The SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes remain ongoing and at the moment, there is no real ending in sight to any of it.

Is there one risk to The Bachelor coming out in early January? If there is, it is probably tied on some level to the sheer amount of show-related content that is out there already. Remember that we’ve got both Bachelor in Paradise and then also The Golden Bachelor in the fall, and those are coming on only about a month after The Bachelorette. That is a lot of a single franchise, but what other choice does ABC have?

(Sure, they could do whatever they could in order to pay the writers and actors what they deserve, but we recognize that they are only one content provider in the middle of all of that.)

When will we get more season 28 news?

Well, let’s just say there is a good chance that we are going to learn something more in November or December, around the time some of the other shows are coming to a close. There is little reason to say anything beforehand.

