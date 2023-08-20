The Bachelorette finale spoilers: What will Charity do with Aaron?

With The Bachelorette finale a little more than 24 hours away, we tend to think that there are more questions than ever for one Charity Lawson. Take, for example, what she is going to do when it comes to Aaron B.

When you think about everything else happening at the moment, it does feel like he is so much in third place that it’s hard to see him lasting another minute on the show. However, based on the sneak peek here for the finale, it does seem like she is considering keeping him around until at least the Rose Ceremony after he flew out to Fiji. In the end, we do recognize that this is not a short flight, and we do think he legitimately does love her and wants to make something work. She has dealt with other people this season who have shied away from commitment; here is someone who seems 100% committed to her as a potential husband and father to their children. This is an extremely attractive quality!

However, this alone does not guarantee that you are going to be the final rose, and this is where Aaron runs into trouble. Maybe he does make it to the final three Rose Ceremony, but we still have a hard time imagining that he is going to be making it any further than this. Charity has said that she is in love with Joey and Dotun, and she has not gotten to that point with Aaron just yet. This could be the second emotional goodbye between the two.

We understand if Aaron is heartbroken on the other side of this but as we’ve noted before, we do 100% think that there can still be a future for him in Bachelor Nation if he wants it. After all, remember that he could be a big-time person in Paradise, whether it be this season or down the road.

Related – Could Joey be the next lead on The Bachelor?

What do you think is going to happen to Aaron over The Bachelorette finale?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back to get some other updates.

(Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







