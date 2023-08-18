The Bachelorette finale: Is Joey Graziadei set for next Bachelor?

As we get prepared for The Bachelorette finale on ABC Monday night, let’s look at one other important subject: Is Joey Graziadei the next star of The Bachelor?

We should start things off here by saying this first and foremost here: We do think that he is so far the frontrunner at this point that it is not even funny at this point. At this point, there are only two reasons that we think this may not happen:

1. Joey actually gets the final rose from Charity Lawson. We do think she cares a lot about him, but we still have a really hard time seeing this season end in a way that does not include her and Dotun riding off into the sunset together.

2. Joey not wanting the role, which is a hard thing to imagine. Why wouldn’t he, unless he has somehow met the love of his life in the past few months since filming? You obviously go on a show like this because you’re more than fine with the spotlight.

When will we get official news?

If we had to come up with some sort of estimate on this at the moment, it’s that we will have a chance to learn by the time we get to the After the Final Rose. If Joey is the next lead, then it’s clear that this is why ABC is waiting. They don’t want to give away the end of their season — also, we know that they’ve got some other shows to promote along the way including The Golden Bachelor in addition to the upcoming Bachelor in Paradise season.

In other words, they’ve got plenty of other stuff to keep people talking for the immediate future.

Do you think that Joey is going to be the next Bachelor in the other side of The Bachelorette finale?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

