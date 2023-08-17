The Bachelorette finale spoilers: Charity Lawson promises tears

As so many of you more than likely know at this point, The Bachelorette finale is coming to ABC on Monday night. Do we think that there’s a chance for a lot of romance over the course of it? Sure, but it’s also going to be emotional — you can count on that. Joey, Aaron, and Dotun are all still in the running. Charity Lawson is invested in them — heck, she’s even claimed that she is in love with multiple guys!

It feels pretty clear to us that this season is going to have an incredibly-messy end. Could there be some fun moments along the way? Sure, but it may be capped off with a lot of heartache. Somebody’s going to get completely and utterly smashed; maybe they’ll recover from it and be the Bachelor (we’re looking most likely at you, Joey), but there’s also a chance that they will spend a considerable amount of time in their feelings leading up to that.

So how is Charity herself describing this all-important three-hour event at present? Just check out her comments per The Hollywood Reporter:

Fans will be connected with each of the love stories at that point. All I can say is, buckle up. It’s gonna be beautiful. There will not be a dry eye in the room once we get to a finale. (Laughs.) I’m excited. I’ve coped with it. At this point, I’m just really ready for everyone to see.

At the end of the day, one of the things that we’re most interested in seeing is whether or not Charity and her final rose can have a happy and long-lasting relationship. For now, we do at least think she seems happy now, and like she ended up staying with the person she picks for a considerable amount of time. However, relationships are hard and with that, you don’t want to make any huge assumptions.

