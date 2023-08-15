The Bachelorette finale spoilers: Charity Lawson’s mom has a role

As we prepare for The Bachelorette finale on ABC next week, there are going to be a number of big moments for Charity Lawson. Perhaps the biggest surprise, though, is the fact that her mom actually has a huge role to play in what transpires from here.

We know that meeting family is really important during the finale but for Charity, her mom is even more important to her. This is someone she listens to and leans on and, of course, she’s going to her for help.

However, her mom is reluctant to give her an answer and understandably so. She recognizes that Charity has to decide for herself if she wants to be with Aaron, Dotun, or Joey. They all have good qualities, but somewhere down in her heart, she likely knows the answer already. She may just have to dig for it.

Ultimately, Charity has admitted that she is in love with multiple suitors at the same time and honestly, we have no real reason to doubt her. However, at the same time we do think that there is probably an answer somewhere deep in her heart … and it is also probably Dotun. After all, remember that he has been a huge favorite for the vast majority of the season. Their chemistry is off the charts, and we do think that their lives together makes a good bit of sense.

Of course, there’s another thing to consider…

Whoever is the second or third-place finisher has a good chance of becoming The Bachelor. For the time being, we do think that Joey is the favorite to become the next star, and we do think that there’s a good chance that his story could be really fun to watch.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

