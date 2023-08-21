The Challenge USA season 2 episode 5 promo: The vets’ plan

Are you ready to check out The Challenge USA season 2 episode 5 on CBS this Thursday? We certainly expect some intense stuff here. How can you not based solely on how the most recent episode concluded? We saw both Luis and Amanda eliminated from the game and as we move forward, everyone has to be on their A-game perhaps more than ever.

Ultimately — or at least based on the promo — it does not actually seem like that is going to be case. Some of the CBS stars, in the wake of Amanda’s elimination in particular, may take a little too much of a victory lap and think that they have this game all figured out. That is probably what some of the MTV stars want, given that they can sweep in and try to exploit this situation to their overall advantage.

So what are they going to try and do? Well, it’s not all that complicated, as they are going to team up in the hopes of trying to formulate some sort of a plan. This is something that will involve them being more strategic than ever when it comes to their votes. Do we think that it will work? Well, let’s just say that there is a reason why Johnny Bananas has been on so many seasons, and the same goes for Tori and others. They are all smart to also recognize that there are so many CBS people left that they also will not all collectively be on the same page most of the time.

Given that there is so much season left, though, we are not going to count on any one thing being firm forever. There is so much room still for change. As a matter of fact, this is 100% what we are preparing for as TJ throws more curveballs.

