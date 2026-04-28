Is NCIS new tonight on CBS, April 28, 2026?

Is NCIS new tonight on CBS? It goes without saying, but of course we’d love to get the show back after the big-time cliffhanger last week. Season 22 episode 17 not only brought the return of LL Cool J as Sam Hanna, but also ended that story in a way where Kasie’s future could be in jeopardy due to a stolen bit of technology in Edna.

So are we going to have a chance to see a direct continuation tonight? Well, in a word, yes! The next installment is going to be coming starting at 8:00 p.m. Eastern tonight, and we get a sense that there is going t be a lot of great stuff coming from start to finish. Not only will there be more Sam Hanna, but also more of the whole cast after some were MIA for the bulk of the last story.

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To get a few more details, go ahead and check out the full season 22 episode 18 synopsis below:

“Bad Impressions” – The team races to help one of their own who has been framed for murder and caught in a widening conspiracy that could compromise national security, on the CBS Original series NCIS, Tuesday, April 28 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. LL COOL J guest stars as Sam Hanna.

In the grand scheme of things, there is also one other important thing to note at present: There are only three more episodes this season and within those, we imagine that there are a lot of twists and turns. Also, we are ready for the finale to end with at least some sort of cliffhanger.

Related – Get more news regarding the upcoming NCIS finale

What do you want to see on NCIS when the latest new episode airs tonight?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back — there are a number of other updates ahead.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

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