RJ Decker season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at ABC?

Given that tonight marks the big RJ Decker season 1 finale over at ABC, what more can we say at present regarding a season 2? Are we going to have a chance to see something more with Scott Speedman and the rest of the cast?

First and foremost, we should note here that the private-eye series, based on the work of Carl Hiaasen, had a fairly limited chance to find an audience. While it has had some solid lead-ins throughout the spring in High Potential followed by Will Trent, there is an inherent challenge that comes with a small episode count. It is also a show where, like Will Trent, you have to hope the premise sells it given that the name alone does not tell you much about what the show is actually about.

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So are we going to see more of the series? As of right now, things could go either way. The primary cause for concern here is that ABC as a network will generally cancel something on their lineup, and most of their other current dramas seem to be primed for a return. RJ Decker coming back would mostly be a sign that they really believe in the show and the potential to grow it larger than what they have in season 1.

However, the other problem may be real estate. If ABC wants to order something else, whether it be the Rookie: North spin-off or some other new idea, they have to put it somewhere. Taking the spot of Speedman’s show is something that could theoretically happen.

One way or another, we do tend to think that we will hear about the future of RJ Decker pretty soon. Typically, networks make decisions on some of their shows by the first week of May.

Are you hoping to see a RJ Decker season 2 in some shape or form?

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