The Challenge USA season 2 episode 5: The vets have a plan

As we start to look towards The Challenge USA season 2 episode 5 airing on CBS this Thursday, are the vets going to find a way to save themselves?

In a way, it is interesting that we’ve got this point where the longtime competitors actually feel legitimately threatened. One of the reasons we were against so many of the MTV alums being cast here is because we have seen them on SO many shows over the years, and often it is the same story. These people almost always band together early on and following that, take out a lot of the newcomers.

This time, however, that has not been the case … at least for the past couple of episodes. The thing to remember here, though, is that vets are vets for a reason and if just one small things looks wrong, they are going to find a way to exploit it. You better believe that this is going to be what happens here, and we are excited to see how that spawns into everything moving forward.

Want to learn a little bit more about the story ahead? Then go ahead and check out the full The Challenge USA season 2 episode 5 synopsis below:

“Operation Hat Trick” – The CHALLENGE vets come up with a plan to take advantage of a growing rift among the rookies, resulting in one of the most shocking hopper results of the season, on THE CHALLENGE: USA, Thursday, Aug. 24 (10:01-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs). TJ Lavin is the host.

So will this work? We’d say to take a wait-and-see approach on this but in general, we’re down for some surprising results and hopefully, a path towards a pretty shocking elimination. After all, this installment already has the challenge of following up one where two people are sent out the door…

What do you most want to see moving into The Challenge USA season 2 episode 5?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other updates.

(Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







