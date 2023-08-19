The Boys season 4 premiere date: Is 2024 still a sure thing?

Is it realistic at this point to say that The Boys season 4 is premiering in 2024? Or, should we not be putting a date on it at all?

What we would say, at least for starters, is that it is probably not a great thing to circle anything with permanent marker. However, at the same time we do at least think it’s okay to note a few different projections based on where things currently stand.

First and foremost, there is no reason to think that the Prime Video superhero satire is coming out this year. That was probably a pipe dream to begin with, but it was solidified when it was announced that the spin-off Gen V is coming out next month. There is no reason for the streamer to put one show out there so close to the other.

So could the flagship be delayed to 2025?

Because of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, we certainly understand anyone out there who is paranoid. However, we think that this is pretty unlikely. Production on season 4 for The Boys has been done for a while, and while we do still need these strikes to end (and for all writers and actors to be paid what they deserve), it would take some sort of jaw-dropping event to make it so that this show does not come out in time. We do remain pretty darn hopeful that we will have new episodes by the fall of 2024 at the latest.

Just also remember this: Even if there were no strikes, it would still take some time for season 4 just because of the special effects. There is so much required for a show like this and honestly, good things come to those who wait.

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Boys season 4 down the road?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

