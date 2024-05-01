Interview with the Vampire season 2 video: The cast speaks out!

The premiere of Interview with the Vampire season 2 is inching ever closer to arriving on AMC and AMC+, so what can we see?

If you have seen some of the various previews that are out there already for what is to come, you know that the story for Louis and Claudia is about to become so much more complicated. The two are going to be primarily in Europe in the upcoming batch of episodes and while there, you are going to have a chance to see them start to discover a new side of themselves. Claudia has an opportunity to truly flourish there, whereas Louis tries to figure out who he is after everything that transpired in season 1.

If you head over to this link now, you can see a new Interview with the Vampire video in which Jacob Anderson and many other cast members talk about their roles in the story ahead. Armand is obviously going to be a key part of what’s next, and Anderson notes that his own character’s relationship with him is almost a “response” to what happened to him with Lestat.

Of course, there is a lot that is transpiring within the past this season, but don’t let that be some sort of distraction to what is going on here in the present. There is a lot that is also transpiring in the interview! These two timelines are going to be hugely important to figuring out where Louis ultimately stands, and there could be conflict for him on all fronts.

After seeing so many great previews for the season at this point, we really just wish that the premiere was here already!

