Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 4: Why isn’t it happening?

In the wake of the series finale, it does feel like the perfect time to wonder the following: Why isn’t Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 4 happening?

Well, let’s just start things off here with a reminder: We have known for a while that season 3 would be the last one. This was not a situation where there was a sudden cancellation or anything close to it. As a matter of fact, the final-season announcement came out more than a year ago!

So why end the series now? Well, the simplest answer that we can give to all of this at present is quite simple: A lot of good things do come to an end. Also, Star Wars is a franchise that always tends to have a pretty clear sense of how long they want certain stories to go — except for maybe The Mandalorian, which does not appear to have anything close to a defined end in sight at the moment. The Bad Batch may be ending, but e do think that there’s a good chance that a number of other animated shows could be coming at some point down the road. Just remember for a moment how rich a history there is for some of these shows, given that a lot of it dates all the way back to the era of The Clone Wars.

For now, our advice is not altogether complicated — just stay tuned for some other big announcements, and celebrate the fact that we got three seasons of The Bad Batch in the first place. Just remember that we’re in this TV era at this point where a lot of shows get canceled so much easier than anyone could ever anticipate. Even a lot of big-time franchises are not necessarily guaranteed anything because of budgets slowly ballooning and studios cutting back on costs.

Are you sad that Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 4 is not going to happen?

