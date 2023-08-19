Stars on Mars season 1 episode 11: William Shatner’s at the base!

We already knew entering Stars on Mars season 1 episode 11 that there was going to be a rescue mission. However, we weren’t so aware of what it would entail.

Now, let’s just go ahead and say that we’ve got a slightly better idea, and it has to do with none other than William Shatner! For most of the season, we have seen him serving as the Commander from afar, someone whose job it was to give everyone instruction on various missions. We honestly didn’t think we’d ever see him interact with the contestants in-person, but that is 100% happening on Monday night.

In a new sneak peek at Entertainment Weekly, you can see Shatner meet up with Cat Cora, Paul Pierce, and Adam Rippon as they encounter him out in the field. As it turns out, Shatner’s not as good of a pilot as he thought and he crashed-landed out on the Red Planet. This show has long been silly and over-the-top but here, they’ve taken it to yet another level. After all, for whatever reason Shatner does not need a helmet to breathe! The canonical explanation for this seems to be that he’s spent so long in space that his lungs have grown accustomed to this; the more realistic explanation, meanwhile, is that no one probably wanted to tell a 92-year old Shatner that he needed to wander around in one of those bulky suits. Also, when you are Captain Kirk, you kind of have the ability to do whatever you want.

Given that we are close to the end of the finale, it makes sense that Shatner would be there in order to help the rest of the contestants navigate the missions ahead. We’ll have to wait and see if he is there for the finale, but we know that we’re not all that far away from that point in the competition.

Related – Get more news when it comes to Stars on Mars and what lies ahead!

What do you think about Shatner showing up in-person for Stars on Mars season 1 episode 11?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

(Photo: Fox.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







