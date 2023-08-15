Stars on Mars season 1 episode 11 promo: Who is being rescued?

Next week on Stars on Mars season 1 episode 11, are we about to see a familiar face pop back up on the Red Planet? Well, the promo seemed to suggest so!

The first thing that we really should say in terms of what lies ahead is quite simple: For the first time all season, there is no Base Commander. It is every person for themselves at this point as Paul Pierce, Cat Cora, Porsha Williams, Tinashe, Marshawn Lynch, and Adam Rippon try to figure out how to tackle a new mission. This is one that will present a number of different challenges, with the biggest one being trying to locate who is in a certain measure of danger.

Is the person they are rescuing Ariel? Because of the line about the flare last night, we certainly think that this is possible. More than likely, it is either someone we’ve seen before or someone personally tied to some of the remaining contestants.

As for who is the most likely person to win at this point, can we go ahead and give it to Tinashe? It feels like she’s been the most consistent, well-rounded, and also strongest in just about every aspect. Marshawn may be the strongest physically, but his social game is not exactly as sound. (He’s also pretty darn impossible to read sometimes.) Also, and we know that it is not their fault, but it’s hard to root for Paul and/or Cat when they showed up so late. We would prefer to see the final winner here be a contestant who has been around from the very beginning.

Has the bulk of this show been super-weird? Sure, but it’s also been fun. There are some problems with the concept that probably could be hammered out if there ever was another season down the road.

