From the very start of Stars on Mars season 1 episode 10, it felt pretty clear that Ariel Winter’s time could be done. After all, consider the edit for her tonight — she wanted to be Base Commander, knowing that this is where she could function the best. Meanwhile, she struggles at time in the field.

So what happened over the course of the episode? Well, Ariel did fall down out in the field, Paul Pierce was Base Commander, and Cat Cora was his Mission Specialist. The Modern Family star was in the bottom three alongside Porsha Williams and Marshawn Lynch, a move that felt strategic more so than performance-base given that Porsha and Marshawn have been strong in the field for most of the season.

The only reason that we started to have some doubt that it wouldn’t be Ariel is simply because of the fact that Cat didn’t like Marshawn goofing around in the field. Does she hate fun or something? He has such a good spirit on the show, and honestly, he has been the most entertaining member of the cast by a pretty wide margin.

The crazy thing here is that we didn’t want any of the bottom three to go, mostly because Paul and Cat haven’t been here all that long. Yet, Ariel effectively fell on her sword, saying that she let the team down in the mission and it felt “fair” that she should depart at the end of the day.

We will say this: Out of everyone on the show, we honestly think that Ariel got the most out of the show. Before this, she was a child star known mostly for one role. Now, she comes out of this with more confidence and a good bit of proof that she’ll take on whatever job is thrown at her.

