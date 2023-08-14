Stars on Mars season 1 episode 11 spoilers: Last before finale

Do you want to learn a little bit more in advance when it comes to Stars on Mars season 1 episode 11? Well, let’s start with where things stand, and the fact that we are very-much close to the end of the season at this point! The finale is almost here and moving into next week’s episode, everyone will be fighting more than ever to get to the finish line.

What more can we say? Well, the title here is “Distress Signal,” and the synopsis below does a good job of setting the stage even more:

With only 6 celebronauts left, the mission on Mars is almost complete! Base Commanders are no more, and it’s every man for themselves. The hab has detected a weak distress signal that all crew must investigate immediately. It’s emanating from two separate locations, and they will need to split up into two teams to find the source of the distress signals. This rescue mission will test their knowledge and will earn someone another mission patch. Find out who will be deemed not mission critical in the all-new “Distress Signal” episode of Stars on Mars airing Monday, August 21 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (SMA-111) (TV-14 L)

At this point, we really hope that the show starts to indicate more what the future holds. How will the finale work? How important is strategy at this point? We tend to think very, since it could be a big component in the final episode. If not that, then there could be a more physical aspect to the final mission here.

Honestly, we don’t have so much of an individual rooting interest here. Instead, our hope is just that Stars on Mars ends with a winner who really deserves it, and also someone who did a pretty good job playing the game over the course of the entire season.

What do you most want to see moving into Stars on Mars season 1 episode 11 over on Fox?

Who are you rooting for? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

(Photo: Fox.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







