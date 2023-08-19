Virgin River season 5 premiere: The biggest struggle ahead

Can you believe that we’re almost a month and a half away from seeing Virgin River season 5 premiere on Netflix? It has been more than a year since we last saw stories in Mel and Jack’s world and now, the wait is almost over.

With that being said, though, this season does come with a pretty unique challenge: Trying to get the word out. After all, consider this for the time being: The SAG-AFTRA strike remains ongoing, and there is no clear end to it in sight. What this means is that the streaming service cannot rely on Alexandra Breckenridge, Martin Henderson, or any other cast member to promote the series. In certain contexts the producers and directors can be out there, but a lack of star power certainly hurts promotion. We have already seen that impact some big-budget movies over the past couple of weeks, including Blue Beetle.

If there is at least one thing that Virgin River has going for it right now, it is the rather simple fact that it already has such a dedicated audience. We do think that it’s going to face at least a few challenges still because of the strike, but its viewership will still be there simply because it has people who follow it so passionately already. Also, remember the fact that it has never really had the biggest promo tours in the world; in general, we have seen the show benefit rather significantly from having great word-of-mouth. If that continues, it should be fine.

Also, we really should remember the fact here that it already has a season 6 renewal, and there is always a chance that the series could still get promotion from the cast once the SAG-AFTRA strike is over.

(As a quick reminder, the actors, plus the writers of the WGA, deserve everything that they are asking for.)

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Virgin River now, including a sneak peek for what is next

What do you think the biggest struggle ahead is for the Virgin River season 5 premiere?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are other updates coming that we don’t want you to miss.

(Photo: Netflix.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







