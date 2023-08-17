Virgin River season 5 sneak peek: A romantic Mel, Jack moment

At this point we are just a matter of weeks away from seeing Virgin River season 5 arrive over on Netflix. Are you ready for what lies ahead?

When you think about the future of the show, there are a few different things that come to mind. Take, for example, some sort of happy relationship for Mel and Jack, who have gone through a lot but seem prepared to handle whatever is coming on the other side. After all, just think about a few things for a moment. Not only are the two now engaged, but they’re also expecting! There are so many things that they can start to plan for when it comes to their future, and of course we’re thrilled to see some of that explored a little bit further than it has already.

Now, why not share a further sneak peek at what lies ahead? If you head over to TVLine, you can see a brand-new look at the future that features a kiss in the rain between the two of them. Sure, they are also facing some challenges here — including being lost — but it looks as though Jack is going to be every bit as romantic as you would want.

At this point, Virgin River is a show that very much knows what it is, and we don’t anticipate that there are going to be any sort of big, fundamental changes. The only thing that we anticipate being a little bit different moving forward is that we are going to see ten episodes stream on Netflix starting on September 7. After that, you’re going to be waiting until November to see what else is coming up.

Let’s just cross our fingers now and hope that Virgin River lives up to some of the hype, shall we? Also, can Charmaine just have her baby already?

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Virgin River right now, including the full trailer for season 5 and what is next

What are you most excited to see when it comes to Virgin River season 5 over on Netflix?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other information coming down the road.

(Photo: Netflix.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







