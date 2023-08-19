Men in Kilts season 2 episode 2: An emotional Sam Heughan story

We knew that Men in Kilts season 2 episode 2 on Starz would have its fair share of humor, but little did we realize it would contain arguably the series’ most emotional moment yet.

To be specific, we are talking about the point in “Māori Culture” where Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish shared more of their personal stories in a way that we don’t often see on-screen. If you have read Sam’s Waypoints: My Scottish Journey, then you might have heard him speak a little bit about his father. Here, he talks more about it on-camera as he describes not knowing him for the vast majority of his life, but then spent time with him in his mid-twenties and then shortly before he passed away. He goes on to explain that he immensely grateful for his success, but realizes that there is a toll that comes with it. He works a lot, and because of that relationships can often be difficult. It is a part of this job that no one often sees, but it is incredibly important to acknowledge.

Meanwhile, Graham’s story was almost immediately tear-inducing. He references Outlander by noting that people often ask him if there was a specific period in history he would travel to, if given a chance. His response? He would go back and spend time with his father. It is because of that experience that he works to be as present of a parent as he possibly can, and how much he values that more than anything else in his life.

Is there still humor within this episode? Sure, but there is also a great deal of insight into the Maori and also the show’s two stars, as well. It may be the strongest overall episode of Men in Kilts to date for that very reason.

Related – Be sure to get some more information regarding the next Men in Kilts episode

What did you think about Men in Kilts season 2 episode 2 from start to finish?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some additional updates.

(Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







