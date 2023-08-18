Men in Kilts season 2 episode 3 preview: The food and wine tour

Next week on Starz, you are going to have a chance to see Men in Kilts season 2 episode 3. What makes this one special?

Well, for starters, “Taste of New Zealand” is the title for this installment! As someone who loves just about every travel-based show out there that also includes a lot of food, we are pretty darn thrilled for what we are going to see here. Also, we should go ahead and make it clear that we haven’t actually had a chance to learn a lot about local food from New Zealand. Sure, we’ve heard a little bit about their lamb and their wine, but what more is there? This is a great opportunity for American viewers to get past generalizations and understand the country so much better.

Of course, it also helps that we have two people at the center of things in Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish who know rather well how to have a good time.

Below, you can check out the full Men in Kilts season 2 episode 3 synopsis with some other updates all about what lies ahead:

Don’t bee afraid to drink the milk. Sam and Graham embark on an immersive food and wine tour with local New Zealand businesses.

We don’t exactly think that “bee” in the synopsis is a typo. Instead, we tend to think here that we are going to have a chance to see some bees at some point in here!

The one big of bad news

There is no reason to beat around the bush here — there are only two episodes left this season. Why aren’t we getting more than this? Well, it just so happens to be the amount of “story” that needed to be told. (We put it in quotes because the show is unscripted, but there is a certain format here. This may have also been what worked the best production-wise for Sam and Graham’s schedules.)

(Photo: Starz.)

