Good Omens season 3 renewal: Will we hear about it this year?

As some of you may be aware as of right now, the door is absolutely still open for a Good Omens season 3 over at Prime Video. While nothing has been confirmed as of yet about it, absolutely we do think there are still reasons for hope!

Take, for starters, how strong the performance of season 2 appeared to be across the board. Plus, the oh-so-simple fact that Neil Gaiman has an idea as to where things could be going for the main characters moving forward. In one way, it would make sense to wonder why nothing has been confirmed about the future yet, but then you have to remember a couple of other things.

After all, remember the rather simple fact that we are still fairly early on in the process here! The second season only came out on July 28 and for a lot of shows, it actually takes a few months at the very least until a renewal gets confirmed. Why wouldn’t we expect something similar here?

To go along with this, here is where we also issue another reminder that there are a few other things that are at play here, with a big one being the rather simple fact being that the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes are ongoing and in general, we don’t see a lot of shows being renewed during this time. It could still happen, but it’s not something that we would say to bank on. It’s also why we wouldn’t bank on another season until at least 2025; that may be a long time to wait, but there was a long wait between season 1 and season 2!

So long as the story is great (and we have confidence it will be), there is nothing to be concerned about. Let’s just cross our fingers and, for now, hope for the best.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Good Omens right now, including a few more details on the future

Do you think that we are going to have some more news on Good Omens season 3 before too long?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back — there are more updates on the way that you do not want to miss.

(Photo: Prime Video.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







