Good Omens season 3: Neil Gaiman on the hurdles ahead

If you have watched all of Good Omens season 2 already, then we probably don’t have to tell you that there is a clear demand out there for season 3. We are speaking here about an incredibly popular show! Also, the end of this season created some very interesting stakes (especially in a romantic sense) that could be paid off brilliantly in the future.

Now, we should go ahead and note that in a lot of ways, a season 3 does feel inevitable. However, at the same time it is far from confirmed. The show seems to perform well enough to make more happen, but does that mean that Prime Video is going to do the right thing? Let’s just say that we are in the middle now of a lengthy waiting game, and we are going to need to exercise a whole lot of patience to get to the other side! After all, remember that both the WGA and SAG-AFTRA are currently on strike, and it does not appear as though anything is going to conclude there in the near future.

In a post on Twitter yesterday, Neil Gaiman himself reminded everyone of what needs to happen in order to make a future deal work:

We need the writer and actor strikes to be resolved before there could be a Season 3. I hope the AMPTP will get back to the table with both the WGA and SAG-AFTRA.

We wish that we could offer some sort of timeframe for when these strikes will be offer; instead, the only thing that we can really say here is that there is definitely an idea for another season. We will just need to exercise some patience before we can really get there.

(Photo: Prime Video.)

