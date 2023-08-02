Good Omens season 3: Neil Gaiman on possible renewal, story

As many of you may have heard already, there is a lot of discussion already about a Good Omens season 3 coming to Prime Video. Is that going to happen? Well, we do think there’s a good chance that we could see more of this show. However, we may have to wait a little while before said news becomes official.

In a post on Twitter, here is some of what source author Neil Gaiman had to say about the future — but then also what is happening behind-the-scenes right now with the writers’ strike:

It’s planned and plotted and if there wasn’t a Writers Strike on I’d be writing it right now. Ways to help make Good Omens Season 3 happen are A) watch Season 2, B) get people who know nothing of Good Omens to start watching S1, and C) encourage the studios to negotiate with WGA.

Ultimately, it is worth noting that there are set to be some negotiations between the studios and the WGA a little later this week, so there’s a glimmer of hope here for the first time in months that this all could be coming to a close. We also do know, however, that nothing is altogether guaranteed. This is a big surprise in general that we could even have negotiations starting up at this point.

So when could we in theory see a third season premiere? At the moment, our hope is that it’s going to happen over the course of 2025, but there also needs to be some sort of official renewal in order for that to take place. While Prime Video does not reveal anything when it comes to official viewer metrics, at the same time we do think that there is a reasonably good chance of it happening. For now, it’s just hard to believe anything different given how passionate this show’s following has shown to be over time.

