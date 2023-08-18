Silo season 2 premiere date: Is a 2024 window in danger?

Back when Silo season 2 was first greenlit, we got the sense that the plan was to release new episodes at some point in 2024. Is that going to still happen, in the wake of the production shutdown amidst the SAG-AFTRA strike? If you are confused, let’s just start off here by saying that we 100% understand.

Now that we’ve noted this, let’s also go ahead and note that actors deserve a fair piece of the pie across the industry. We’re fine to wait for as long as possible for more of the Apple TV+ series so long as we are inching towards a good deal. (The same goes for the WGA, who are also currently on strike — season 2 scripts were penned ahead of time.)

At present, we do still have a certain measure of optimism that the series will still be able to meet a 2024 date even with the strike ongoing, at least so long as it does wrap up within the next couple of months. Since filming was already underway before the strike started, that means that the architecture is already in place for everyone to get back at it whenever things are resolved. While there is a certain amount of post-production that will still need to be done after cameras stop rolling, this show is not House of the Dragon or Stranger Things. It still feels feasible for it to return to Apple TV+ in 2024.

So, for the time being, let’s just continue to send all the actors the best and hope that we are moving towards some sort of resolution. Based on most of the headlines we have seen so far, it appears as though the writers’ strike will be coming to a close first. After that, the focus may shift a little bit more to some of the actors.

(Photo: Apple TV+.)

