Silo season 2 spoilers: Rebecca Ferguson on possible changes

We do not exactly think that it is some big surprise that Silo season 2 is coming at some point down the road — but it’s going to be a while. Production on the latest episodes have been suspended due to the SAG-AFTRA strike, and there is no real evidence as to when the cast and crew will be back at work.

So what could be ahead when it comes to the story? Well, there is a lot to be examined here when you think about how season 1 didn’t even cover all of the first Hugh Howey novel Wool. That means that the show is taking their time and with that, they could actually space out the remainder of that book for some time. (There are, of course, other works from Howey that could be explored down the road, but we don’t want to say too much here in fear of giving away any spoilers.)

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more SILO videos!

In a new interview with TVLine prior to the start of the aforementioned strike, star and executive producer Rebecca Ferguson did offer up a good sense of what will be coming up next — at least in terms of how loyal the show will be to the source material:

“We’re trying to stick as close to the book as possible … but we also have certain reasons to change certain things, which will make sense when you see it.”

One of the things that could be rather interesting about a season 2 is the metaphorical balancing act that the creative team has to pull off here. Just remember for a moment here that not only do you want to service Juliette’s story after leaving her Silo at the end of season 1, but there are some other characters who still merit a little bit of time in the spotlight, as well. Even if we’re stuck waiting a long time to see it, we hope that it will prove to be rather worthwhile.

Related – Get more news when it comes to the Silo filming delay

What do you think we are going to be seeing moving into Silo season 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to also come back here for some other updates.

(Photo: Apple TV+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







