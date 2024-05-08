Wednesday season 2 premiere date hopes with filming underway

Now that filming is underway on Wednesday season 2 over at Netflix, what more can we say on the big premiere-date question?

Obviously, the first thing that we should note here is that the streaming service, in their big announcement, smartly decided to not say all to much about an exact premiere-date window. Clearly, they knew that there was no way they’d be able to provide something exact at this point, and they were better off making all of us wait for a good while longer to see what’s next.

The question here is, of course, just how long of a wait we’re talking about here, and there are certainly some reports that Wednesday may not be back until late 2025 or early 2026. This is the time-frame that we would expect to see Jenna Ortega and the rest of the cast back for now, mostly due to the fact that 1) filming will last for much of the rest of the year and 2) even when filming is done, there will still be a lengthy process to edit a lot of the remaining episodes together. That is in addition to all of the extensive visual effects that are required with a show of this nature.

So when will a premiere date actually be revealed? Pending some sort of miracle / Netflix just getting incredibly impatient, the most likely scenario on this matter is the streamer revealing something a little bit more specific in the new year. Until then, they may share a few more behind the scenes updates in terms of photos and videos.

If there anything that did surprise us today…

Well, let’s just say that it has to do with how many big reveals the show opted to give us all at once! We are legitimately surprised that they did not spread some of these out a little more, all things considered.

What do you most want to see moving into Wednesday season 2 over at Netflix?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some other updates that are going to be coming up soon.

