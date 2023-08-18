Justified: City Primeval season 1: Raylan vs. Clement — who wins?

For those of you who have not seen the previews yet for Justified: City Primeval season 1 episode 7, one thing feels clear. After a lot of watching these characters circle each other, we are on the cup of the big showdown between Raylan Givens and Clement Mansell.

At this point, we don’t think it’s an understatement to say that we are excited. How can we not be? We are talking here about two intelligent, street-savvy characters being ready to go head-to-head, and while we’re confident that Raylan may be able to emerge victorious, there could still be a cost. Just remember this: Thanks to his book full of names, Clement has been able to build up this mystique where if he goes down, he is going to be able to take a lot of other people with him.

So while you prepare yourselves for all sorts of delightful chaos coming in the near future, why not go ahead and share something fun courtesy of Timothy Olyphant and Boyd Holbrook? In a new video posted over at the show’s official Twitter (recorded prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike), the two take on the question of who would win between the two of them. Of course, it takes a pretty awkward turn midway through as Boyd has some pretty unusual suggestions as to how they should square off. We’re almost afraid to spoil it for you.

While this video does not give something away when it comes to the story ahead, we do still think that there is a certain degree of value to it. After all, isn’t it nice to know that Olyphant and Holbrook had a good time working on this show together? There are only two more episodes, so we do recognize already that we are going to miss this world when the end credits roll. Sure, we know there is still a chance for more, but that doesn’t mean both Raylan and Clement will be in it.

