Big Brother 25 live feed spoilers: Week 3 Veto players

The week 3 Veto players have been chosen within the Big Brother 25 house — so what are we looking at moving into the competition later today?

Well, the first thing that we should really do at the moment is remind everyone of where things currently stand in the game. Felicia won Head of Household yesterday, and she chose to nominate Cameron and Jag. While Cameron will most-likely go in the event things stay the same, we know that he is not the ultimate target; the plan remains to backdoor Hisam.

Of course, in order to do that, he cannot play in the Veto. (Remember, a true backdoor is when someone gets sent out without getting a chance to compete.) Given that most everyone in the house save for Hisam / Red has some understanding of the plan, the idea here is that the Veto will almost certainly be used. If Hisam does get drawn, he supposedly may not even try hard since he wants to lessen the target on his back.

So who was actually drawn for the Veto?

Hisam wasn’t drawn and instead, we have Cory, Red, and Izzy. What is fun about this is that Cory is almost certainly going to throw this (he has no real reason to win) and if Red does get the necklace, he will remove Cameron and that ensures the backdoor plan. Meanwhile, Izzy could win it just for the purpose of allowing Felicia to go through with what she wants. No matter what, the Veto is going to be used; we see no other way around it.

Since people are in the backyard this morning, that further ensures that we’re going to get a competition that takes place somewhere else on the lot. Because of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, it is probably easier to do that this year than in years past.

What do you think about the Veto player draw today in Big Brother 25?

