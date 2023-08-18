Big Brother 25 spoilers: The Pressure Cooker competition returns

At the end of tonight’s Big Brother 25 episode, let’s just say that we got one of the best gifts we could have ever asked for. After all, the iconic Pressure Cooker competition has found its way back to the house!

For those unaware, this is an iconic comp that goes all the back to the pre-All Stars era, and it really does involve everyone being trapped in a glass box, one where they have to continue to hold onto their button for as long as they can. It is a test of endurance and in some ways, a test of sanity. Kaysar helped to really make it iconic during his initial appearance on the show.

Now, the only thing that we can say about this specific Pressure Cooker competition is that it will have some sort of Scaryverse twist … whatever that means. We know that the Big Brother 6 version went on to last for more than 14 hours, making it the longest competition in the history of the US version of the show. We do think that the long length is probably one of the reasons why producers have shied away from it over the years, much like Survivor changed some of their final three competitions after Tom and Ian in Palau kept going until the middle of the night.

Our concern is that whatever new twist is coming in here will do something in order to shorten the competition or somehow make it physical … which goes against the very nature of what this is. We LOVE the idea of bringing it back … but it better be on feeds and not taking place somewhere else on the studio lot.

