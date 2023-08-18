Big Brother 25: Was Reilly Smedley evicted?

Was Reilly Smedley evicted from the Big Brother 25 house tonight? We certainly knew it was the expectation coming into this.

Really, from the moment that Hisam won Head of Household, he made it clear that she was a target of his. After all, she said his name prior to him getting into power, which he seems to think is the greatest sin ever committed in the history of the game. She was chaotic and tried really hard to save herself, but she also shot herself in the foot SO many times. Her allies fought too hard for her, she spooked Cirie and Izzy yesterday, and really there was no compelling argument that everyone 100% needed her over Cameron.

Now, with all of this very-much said, we would’ve preferred Reilly to stay over Cameron from a live-feeds / entertainment perspective. That just didn’t appear to be in the cards, unless of course the show managed to somehow surprise us with some last-second flip.

So what happened during the episode?

The producers took a lot of time to get to the eviction and understandably so, given that there was so much back-and-forth that transpired over the past few days. The important thing that a lot of these players ended up remembering here is this: Reilly doesn’t need to be there in order to go after Hisam. They can do that anyway.

The moment that Jag voted to evict Reilly, it was clear that she was going to be gone from the game. Then, Matt did! We don’t think anyone would have really minded had he chose to keep the person he felt so close to during the game.

What do you think about tonight’s Big Brother 25 episode overall?

